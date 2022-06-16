Premier League, UFFICIALE: il calendario della stagione 2022/2023. Liverpool-Man. City all'11ª giornata
1La Premier League ha stilato il calendario della prossima stagione. Tra i diversi big match si può notare Chelsea-Liverpool all'8ª, il derby di Manchester alla 9ª, Liverpool- Man. City all'11ª e Chelsea-Manchester United alla 13ª . Di seguito, il calendario completo:
1ª giornata (5-6-7 agosto)
Crystal Palace - Arsenal
Fulham - Liverpool
Bournemouth - Aston Villa
Leeds - Wolverhampton
Leicester - Brentford
Newcastle - Nottingham Forest
Tottenham - Southampton
Everton - Chelsea
Man Utd - Brighton
West Ham - Man City
2ª giornata (13 agosto)
Arsenal - Leicester
Aston Villa - Everton
Brentford - Man Utd
Brighton - Newcastle
Chelsea - Tottenham
Liverpool - Crystal Palace
Man City - Bournemouth
Nottingham Forest - West Ham
Southampton - Leeds
Wolverhampton - Fulham
3ª giornata (20 agosto)
Bournemouth - Arsenal
Crystal Palace - Aston Villa
Everton - Nottingham Forest
Fulham - Brentford
Leeds - Chelsea
Leicester - Southampton
Man Utd - Liverpool
Newcastle - Man City
Tottenham - Wolverhampton
West Ham - Brighton
4ª giornata (27 agosto)
Arsenal - Fulham
Aston Villa - West Ham
Brentford - Everton
Brighton - Leeds
Chelsea - Leicester
Liverpool - Bournemouth
Man City - Crystal Palace
Nottingham Forest - Tottenham
Southampton - Man Utd
Wolverhampton - Newcastle
5ª giornata (30-31 agosto)
Bournemouth - Wolverhampton
Arsenal - Aston Villa
Fulham - Brighton
Leeds - Everton
Leicester - Man Utd
West Ham - Tottenham
Crystal Palace - Brentford
Southampton - Chelsea
Liverpool - Newcastle
Man City - Nottingham Forest
6ª giornata (3 settembre)
Aston Villa - Man City
Brentford - Leeds
Brighton - Leicester
Chelsea - West Ham
Everton - Liverpool
Man Utd - Arsenal
Newcastle - Crystal Palace
Nottingham Forest - Bournemouth
Tottenham - Fulham
Wolverhampton - Southampton
7ª giornata (10 settembre)
Bournemouth - Brighton
Arsenal - Everton
Crystal Palace - Man Utd
Fulham - Chelsea
Leeds - Nottingham Forest
Leicester - Aston Villa
Liverpool - Wolverhampton
Man City - Tottenham
Southampton - Brentford
West Ham - Newcastle
8ª giornata (17 settembre)
Aston Villa - Southampton
Brentford - Arsenal
Brighton - Crystal Palace
Chelsea - Liverpool
Everton - West Ham
Man Utd - Leeds
Newcastle - Bournemouth
Nottingham Forest - Fulham
Tottenham - Leicester
Wolverhampton - Man City
9ª giornata (1° ottobre)
Bournemouth - Brentford
Arsenal - Tottenham
Crystal Palace - Chelsea
Fulham - Newcastle
Leeds - Aston Villa
Leicester - Nottingham Forest
Liverpool - Brighton
Man City - Man Utd
Southampton - Everton
West Ham - Wolverhampton
10ª giornata (8 ottobre)
Bournemouth - Leicester
Arsenal - Liverpool
Brighton - Tottenham
Chelsea - Wolverhampton
Crystal Palace - Leeds
Everton - Man Utd
Man City - Southampton
Newcastle - Brentford
Nottingham Forest - Aston Villa
West Ham - Fulham
11ª giornata (15 ottobre)
Aston Villa - Chelsea
Brentford - Brighton
Fulham - Bournemouth
Leeds - Arsenal
Leicester - Crystal Palace
Liverpool - Man City
Man Utd - Newcastle
Southampton - West Ham
Tottenham - Everton
Wolverhampton - Nottingham Forest
12ª giornata (18-19 ottobre)
Bournemouth - Southampton
Arsenal - Man City
Brentford - Chelsea
Brighton - Nottingham Forest
Fulham - Aston Villa
Leicester - Leeds
Crystal Palace - Wolverhampton
Newcastle - Everton
Liverpool - West Ham
Man Utd - Tottenham
13ª giornata (22 ottobre)
Aston Villa - Brentford
Chelsea - Man Utd
Everton - Crystal Palace
Leeds - Fulham
Man City - Brighton
Nottingham Forest - Liverpool
Southampton - Arsenal
Tottenham - Newcastle
West Ham - Bournemouth
Wolverhampton - Leicester
14ª giornata (29 ottobre)
Bournemouth - Tottenham
Arsenal - Nottingham Forest
Brentford - Wolverhampton
Brighton - Chelsea
Crystal Palace - Southampton
Fulham - Everton
Leicester - Man City
Liverpool - Leeds
Man Utd - West Ham
Newcastle - Aston Villa
15ª giornata (5 novembre)
Aston Villa - Man Utd
Chelsea - Arsenal
Everton - Leicester
Leeds - Bournemouth
Man City - Fulham
Nottingham Forest - Brentford
Southampton - Newcastle
Tottenham - Liverpool
West Ham - Crystal Palace
Wolverhampton - Brighton
16ª giornata (12 novembre)
Bournemouth - Everton
Brighton - Aston Villa
Fulham - Man Utd
Liverpool - Southampton
Man City - Brentford
Newcastle - Chelsea
Nottingham Forest - Crystal Palace
Tottenham - Leeds
West Ham - Leicester
Wolverhampton - Arsenal
17ª giornata (26 dicembre)
Arsenal - West Ham
Aston Villa - Liverpool
Brentford - Tottenham
Chelsea - Bournemouth
Crystal Palace - Fulham
Everton - Wolverhampton
Leeds - Man City
Leicester - Newcastle
Man Utd - Nottingham Forest
Southampton - Brighton
18ª giornata (31 dicembre)
Bournemouth - Crystal Palace
Brighton - Arsenal
Fulham - Southampton
Liverpool - Leicester
Man City - Everton
Newcastle - Leeds
Nottingham Forest - Chelsea
Tottenham - Aston Villa
West Ham - Brentford
Wolverhampton - Man Utd
19ª giornata (2 gennaio)
Arsenal - Newcastle
Aston Villa - Wolverhampton
Brentford - Liverpool
Chelsea - Man City
Crystal Palace - Tottenham
Everton - Brighton
Leeds - West Ham
Leicester - Fulham
Man Utd - Bournemouth
Southampton - Nottingham Forest
20ª giornata (14 gennaio)
Aston Villa - Leeds
Brentford - Bournemouth
Brighton - Liverpool
Chelsea - Crystal Palace
Everton - Southampton
Man Utd - Man City
Newcastle - Fulham
Nottingham Forest - Leicester
Tottenham - Arsenal
Wolverhampton - West Ham
21ª giornata (21 gennaio)
Bournemouth - Nottingham Forest
Arsenal - Man Utd
Crystal Palace - Newcastle
Fulham - Tottenham
Leeds - Brentford
Leicester - Brighton
Liverpool - Chelsea
Man City - Wolverhampton
Southampton - Aston Villa
West Ham - Everton
22ª giornata (4 febbraio)
Aston Villa - Leicester
Brentford - Southampton
Brighton - Bournemouth
Chelsea - Fulham
Everton - Arsenal
Man Utd - Crystal Palace
Newcastle - West Ham
Nottingham Forest - Leeds
Tottenham - Man City
Wolverhampton - Liverpool
23ª giornata (11 febbraio)
Bournemouth - Newcastle
Arsenal - Brentford
Crystal Palace - Brighton
Fulham - Nottingham Forest
Leeds - Man Utd
Leicester - Tottenham
Liverpool - Everton
Man City - Aston Villa
Southampton - Wolverhampton
West Ham - Chelsea
24ª giornata (18 febbraio)
Aston Villa - Arsenal
Brentford - Crystal Palace
Brighton - Fulham
Chelsea - Southampton
Everton - Leeds
Man Utd - Leicester
Newcastle - Liverpool
Nottingham Forest - Man City
Tottenham - West Ham
Wolverhampton - Bournemouth
25ª giornata (25 febbraio)
Bournemouth - Man City
Crystal Palace - Liverpool
Everton - Aston Villa
Fulham - Wolverhampton
Leeds - Southampton
Leicester - Arsenal
Man Utd - Brentford
Newcastle - Brighton
Tottenham - Chelsea
West Ham - Nottingham Forest
26ª giornata (4 marzo)
Arsenal - Bournemouth
Aston Villa - Crystal Palace
Brentford - Fulham
Brighton - West Ham
Chelsea - Leeds
Liverpool - Man Utd
Man City - Newcastle
Nottingham Forest - Everton
Southampton - Leicester
Wolverhampton - Tottenham
27ª giornata (11 marzo)
Bournemouth - Liverpool
Crystal Palace - Man City
Everton - Brentford
Fulham - Arsenal
Leeds - Brighton
Leicester - Chelsea
Man Utd - Southampton
Newcastle - Wolverhampton
Tottenham - Nottingham Forest
West Ham - Aston Villa
28ª giornata (18 marzo)
Arsenal - Crystal Palace
Aston Villa - Bournemouth
Brentford - Leicester
Brighton - Man Utd
Chelsea - Everton
Liverpool - Fulham
Man City - West Ham
Nottingham Forest - Newcastle
Southampton - Tottenham
Wolverhampton - Leeds
29ª giornata (1° aprile)
Bournemouth - Fulham
Arsenal - Leeds
Brighton - Brentford
Chelsea - Aston Villa
Crystal Palace - Leicester
Everton - Tottenham
Man City - Liverpool
Newcastle - Man Utd
Nottingham Forest - Wolverhampton
West Ham - Southampton
30ª giornata (8 aprile)
Aston Villa - Nottingham Forest
Brentford - Newcastle
Fulham - West Ham
Leeds - Crystal Palace
Leicester - Bournemouth
Liverpool - Arsenal
Man Utd - Everton
Southampton - Man City
Tottenham - Brighton
Wolverhampton - Chelsea
31ª giornata (15 aprile)
Aston Villa - Newcastle
Chelsea - Brighton
Everton - Fulham
Leeds - Liverpool
Man City - Leicester
Nottingham Forest - Man Utd
Southampton - Crystal Palace
Tottenham - Bournemouth
West Ham - Arsenal
Wolverhampton - Brentford
32ª giornata (22 aprile)
Bournemouth - West Ham
Arsenal - Southampton
Brentford - Aston Villa
Brighton - Man City
Crystal Palace - Everton
Fulham - Leeds
Leicester - Wolverhampton
Liverpool - Nottingham Forest
Man Utd - Chelsea
Newcastle - Tottenham
33ª giornata (25-26 aprile)
Everton - Newcastle
Leeds - Leicester
Nottingham Forest - Brighton
Tottenham - Man Utd
West Ham - Liverpool
Wolverhampton - Crystal Palace
Aston Villa - Fulham
Chelsea - Brentford
Southampton - Bournemouth
Man City - Arsenal
34ª giornata (29 aprile)
Bournemouth - Leeds
Arsenal - Chelsea
Brentford - Nottingham Forest
Brighton - Wolverhampton
Crystal Palace - West Ham
Fulham - Man City
Leicester - Everton
Liverpool - Tottenham
Man Utd - Aston Villa
Newcastle - Southampton
35ª giornata (6 maggio)
Bournemouth - Chelsea
Brighton - Everton
Fulham - Leicester
Liverpool - Brentford
Man City - Leeds
Newcastle - Arsenal
Nottingham Forest - Southampton
Tottenham - Crystal Palace
West Ham - Man Utd
Wolverhampton - Aston Villa
36ª giornata (13 maggio)
Arsenal - Brighton
Aston Villa - Tottenham
Brentford - West Ham
Chelsea - Nottingham Forest
Crystal Palace - Bournemouth
Everton - Man City
Leeds - Newcastle
Leicester - Liverpool
Man Utd - Wolverhampton
Southampton - Fulham
37ª giornata (20 maggio)
Bournemouth - Man Utd
Brighton - Southampton
Fulham - Crystal Palace
Liverpool - Aston Villa
Man City - Chelsea
Newcastle - Leicester
Nottingham Forest - Arsenal
Tottenham - Brentford
West Ham - Leeds
Wolverhampton - Everton
38ª giornata (28 maggio)
Arsenal - Wolverhampton
Aston Villa - Brighton
Brentford - Man City
Chelsea - Newcastle
Crystal Palace - Nottingham Forest
Everton - Bournemouth
Leeds - Tottenham
Leicester - West Ham
Man Utd - Fulham
Southampton - Liverpool
