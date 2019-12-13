Rivelazione choc di Francesca Schiavone: 'Ho sconfitto un tumore!'. Il messaggio dell'Inter: 'Forza leonessa'
"HI everyone, upon 7-8 of silence from social media and from the world, I wish to share with you what happened to me. A cancer had been diagnosed to me. I did chemotherapy, I fought a though battle and now I am still breathing. I have won this fight. And now I am back in action".
La tua forza, il tuo coraggio, il tuo "ruggito" sono sempre un'ispirazione— Inter (@Inter) December 13, 2019
Forza Leonessa, forza @Schiavone_Fra https://t.co/RBpPT25Wwt