Francesca Schiavone, leggenda del tennis italiano, vincitrice del Roland Garos nel 2010, ha svelato, con un video messaggio sui social, di aver affrontanto un ciclo di chemioterapia dopo che sette mesi fa le fu diagnosticato un tumore maligno. L'Inter, squadra di cui è tifosa, le ha mandato un messaggio di sostegno: "La tua forza, il tuo coraggio, il tuo "ruggito" sono sempre un'ispirazione. Forza Leonessa, forza Francesa Schiavone". Sorridente, come sempre, Francesca Schiavone ora vuole tornare alla normalità e ad allenare, facendo quello che le riesce meglio: giocare a tennis. 
 

   