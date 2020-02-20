Roma-Gent 1-0: il tabellino
Commenta per primoRoma-Gent 1-0 (primo tempo 1-0)
Marcatori: 13′ Perez
Assist: 13' Dzeko
Ammoniti: 35′ Bezus, 65′ Smalling
Roma (4-2-3-1): Lopez; Spinazzola (69′ Santon), Fazio, Smalling, Kolarov; Cristante, Veretout; Perez, Pellegrini (79′ Mkhitaryan), Perotti (81′ Kluivert), Dzeko. All.: Paulo Fonseca.
Gent (4-4-2): Kaminski; Lustig, Plastun, Ngadeu, Mohammadi; Kums, Owusu, Bezus (74′ Chakvetadze), Odjidja-Ofoe; Depoitre, David. All.: Jess Thorup.
Arbitro: Kobakov
