Romania-Kosovo, match interrotto. I tifosi romeni espongono uno striscione 'Kosovo is Serbia'
L'ACCADUTO - I giocatori sono rientrati tutti negli spogliatoi, a causa del comportamento dei tifosi sugli spalti. Il tifo rumeno ha infatti esposto uno striscione che recita ‘Kosovo is Serbia’, intonando “Serbia, Serbia” per diversi minuti. La Romania non riconosce l'indipendenza del Kosovo come Stato. L’arbitro ha dunque fischiato l’interruzione. Inutili, al momento, i tentativi di far rimuovere lo striscione.
The match between Kosovo and Romania has been suspended due to Romanian Ultras displaying this hateful banner.
Both teams have been sent to the dressing room.
#ROUKOS | #EURO2024
Romanian Ultras are refusing to take the hateful banner down.
Kosovo players are refusing to play unless the banner is taken down! #ROUKOS | #EURO2024
pic.twitter.com/Am8BmIyBeA
September 12, 2023