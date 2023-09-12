The match between Kosovo and Romania has been suspended due to Romanian Ultras displaying this hateful banner.



Both teams have been sent to the dressing room.

Romanian Ultras are refusing to take the hateful banner down.



Kosovo players are refusing to play unless the banner is taken down!



Quando la politica internazionale si mischia con lo sport, è difficile che il risultato sia positivo. A far parlare, in questi minuti, è il match valido per le qualificazioni agli Europei 2024, traI giocatori sono rientrati tutti negli spogliatoi, a causa del comportamento dei tifosi sugli spalti.. La Romania non riconosce l'indipendenza del Kosovo come Stato. L’arbitro ha dunque fischiato l’interruzione. Inutili, al momento, i tentativi di far rimuovere lo striscione.