Quando la politica internazionale si mischia con lo sport, è difficile che il risultato sia positivo. A far parlare, in questi minuti, è il match valido per le qualificazioni agli Europei 2024, tra Romania e Kosovo, interrotto dopo pochi minuti di gioco.

L'ACCADUTO - I giocatori sono rientrati tutti negli spogliatoi, a causa del comportamento dei tifosi sugli spalti. Il tifo rumeno ha infatti esposto uno striscione che recita ‘Kosovo is Serbia’, intonando “Serbia, Serbia” per diversi minuti. La Romania non riconosce l'indipendenza del Kosovo come Stato. L’arbitro ha dunque fischiato l’interruzione. Inutili, al momento, i tentativi di far rimuovere lo striscione.