Amichevole: 

Salernitana-Jenbach 9-0 

Reti: 14′ pt Simy, 41′ pt Mazzocchi, 10′ st, 12′ st, 45′ st D’Andrea, 17′ st, 28′ st, 40′ st Kristoffersen, 38′ st Boultam.

Salernitana: Fiorillo (19′ st Micai), Motoc (1′ st Galeotafiore) (19′ st Jimenez), Radovanovic (1′ st Mantovani), Fazio (1′ st Gagliolo), Capezzi (1′ st Boultam), Bohinen (1′ st Iervolino), Coulibaly M. (1′ st Cavion), Mazzocchi (1′ st Kechrida), Jaroszynski (1′ st Sy), Simy (1′ st Kristoffersen), Ribery (1′ st D’Andrea). A disposizione: Sorrentino. All. Davide Nicola. 

Jenbach: Potvalski, Sahin, Hinica, Temtz, Sahin, Vitanovic, Zach, Adam. Unlu U., Unal (24′ pt Lambara), Unlu R.. A disposizione: Kepelek, Lugauer, Isilak, Kuscu, Sezen, Kul, Tarakci, Soumbou. All. Pfurtscheller Lukas. 