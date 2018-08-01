Sampdoria: Gaston Ramirez piega il Fulham
Fulham-Sampdoria 0-1
GOL: 80' Gastron Ramirez
FULHAM (4-3-3): Fabri; Fossey (29′ s.t. Christie), Odoi, Le Marchand (15′ s.t. Ream), S. Sessegnon (29′ s.t. R. Sessegnon); Cairey (1′ s.t. Johansen), McDonald (15′ s.t. Kebano), Cisse; De la Torre (29′ s.t. Kamara), Fonte (15′ s.t. Mitrovic), Schürrle (15′ s.t. Seri). A disp. Ashby-Hammond. All. Jokanovic.
SAMPDORIA (4-3-1-2): Audero (27′ s.t. Belec); Sala (27′ s.t. Bereszynski), Andersen (43′ s.t. Leverbe), Colley (18′ s.t. Ferrari), Murru (27′ s.t. Tavares); Praet, Barreto (18′ s.t. Linetty), Jankto (33′ s.t. Verre); Ramírez (43′ s.t Rolando); Caprari (18′ s.t. Defrel), Kownacki (33′ s.t. Stijepovic). A disp. Rafael, Vieira, Quagliarella. All. Giampaolo.
Ammonito: Jankto.
