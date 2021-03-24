Serie A: anticipi e posticipi fino al 3 maggio. Napoli-Inter in serale, Lazio-Milan lunedì. La data di Inter-Sassuolo
4La Lega Serie A ha comunicato le date e gli orari degli anticipi e posticipi delle prossime giornate di Serie A in programma dal 10 aprile e fino al 3 marzo. Spicca il posticipo Napoli-Inter domenica 18 aprile in programma alle 20.45 in posticipo per scelta delle televisioni, mentre Lazio-Milan sarà il monday night della 14esima giornata lunedì 26 aprile. A questo si aggiunge anche la data di recupero di Inter-Sassuolo il 7 aprile (LEGGI QUI IL COMUNICATO). Definita anche la programmazione televisiva delle gare. Sky o Dazn? (ECCO IL CALENDARIO)
TUTTE LE DECISIONI
11a GIORNATA RITORNO
SPEZIA- CROTONE Sabato 10 aprile 2021 ore 15.00
PARMA- MILAN Sabato 10 aprile 2021 ore 18.00
UDINESE- TORINO Sabato 10 aprile 2021 ore 20.45
INTER- CAGLIARI Domenica 11 aprile 2021 ore 12.30
ROMA- BOLOGNA Domenica 11 aprile 2021 ore 18.00
FIORENTINA- ATALANTA Domenica 11 aprile 2021 0re 20.45
BENEVENTO- SASSUOLO Lunedì 12 aprile 2021 ore 20.45
12a GIORNATA RITORNO
CROTONE- UDINESE Sabato 17 aprile 2021 ore 15.00
SAMPDORIA- HELLAS VERONA Sabato 17 aprile 2021 ore 15.00
SASSUOLO- FIORENTINA Sabato 17 aprile 2021 ore 18.00
CAGLIARI - PARMA Sabato 17 aprile 2021 ore 20.45
MILAN -GENOA Domenica 18 aprile 2021 ore 12.30
TORINO- ROMA Domenica 18 aprile 2021 ore 18.00
NAPOLI -INTER* Domenica 18 aprile 2021 ore 20.45
13a GIORNATA RITORNO
HELLAS VERONA- FIORENTINA Martedì 20 aprile 2021 ore 20.45
MILAN -SASSUOLO Mercoledì 21 aprile 2021 ore 18.30
ROMA- ATALANTA Giovedì 22 aprile 2021 ore 18.30
NAPOLI - LAZIO Giovedì 22 aprile 2021 ore 20.45
14a GIORNATA RITORNO
GENOA- SPEZIA Sabato 24 aprile 2021 ore 15.00
PARMA- CROTONE Sabato 24 aprile 2021 ore 18.00
SASSUOLO- SAMPDORIA Sabato 24 aprile 2021 ore 20.45
BENEVENTO- UDINESE Domenica 25 aprile 2021 ore 12.30
CAGLIARI- ROMA Domenica 25 aprile 2021 ore 18.00
ATALANTA- BOLOGNA Domenica 25 aprile 2021 ore 20.45
TORINO- NAPOLI Lunedì 26 aprile 2021 ore 18.30
LAZIO- MILAN Lunedì 26 aprile 2021 ore 20.45
15a GIORNATA RITORNO
HELLAS VERONA- SPEZIA Sabato 1 maggio 2021 ore 15
CROTONE- INTER Sabato 1 maggio 2021 ore 18
MILAN -BENEVENTO Sabato 1 maggio 2021 ore 20.45
LAZIO -GENOA Domenica 2 maggio 2021 ore 12.30
UDINESE- JUVENTUS Domenica 2 maggio 2021 ore 18
SAMPDORIA- ROMA Domenica 2 maggio 2021 ore 20.45
TORINO- PARMA Lunedì 3 maggio 2021 ore 20.45
