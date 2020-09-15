Serie B, anticipi e posticipi delle prime due giornate: si parte con Monza-Spal
La Lega di B ha comunicato il programma di anticipi e posticipi per le prime due giornate di campionato:
1a GIORNATA DI ANDATA
Venerdì 25 settembre 2020
ore 21.00 MONZA - SPAL
Sabato 26 settembre 2020
ore 14.00 BRESCIA - ASCOLI
ore 14.00 COSENZA – V. ENTELLA
ore 14.00 FROSINONE – EMPOLI
ore 14.00 LECCE - PORDENONE
ore 14.00 PESCARA - CHIEVOVERONA
ore 14.00 SALERNITANA – REGGINA
ore 16.00 VENEZIA – L.R. VICENZA
Domenica 27 settembre 2020
ore 15.00 CREMONESE - CITTADELLA
ore 21.00 REGGIANA – PISA
2a GIORNATA DI ANDATA
Sabato 3 ottobre 2020
ore 14.15 CHIEVOVERONA – SALERNITANA
ore 16.15 ASCOLI - LECCE
ore 16.15 EMPOLI – MONZA
ore 16.15 L.R. VICENZA – PORDENONE
ore 16.15 REGGINA - PESCARA
ore 16.15 SPAL - COSENZA
ore 16.15 VENEZIA – FROSINONE
ore 16.15 V. ENTELLA - REGGIANA
Domenica 4 ottobre 2020
ore 15.00 PISA- CREMONESE
ore 21.00 CITTADELLA - BRESCIA
