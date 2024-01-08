Calciomercato.com

Sorteggio Fa Cup: Chelsea-Aston Villa e Tottenham-Manchester City

Sorteggio Fa Cup: Chelsea-Aston Villa e Tottenham-Manchester City

FA Cup - Sorteggio quarto turno 

Fulham - Newcastle 
Watford - Southampton 
Blackburn - Wrexham 
Bournemouth - Swansea 
West Bromwich Albion - Brentford/Wolvethampton 
West Ham/Bristol City - Nottingham Forest/Blackpool 
Leicester - Hull City/Birmingham 
Sheffield Wednesday - Coventry 
Chelsea - Aston Villa 
Ipswich - Maidstone United 
Liverpool - Norwich City/Bristol Rovers 
Tottenham - Manchester City 
Leeds - Plymouth 
Crystal Palace/Everton - Luton/Bolton 
Sheffield United - Brighton 
Newport County/Eastleigh - Wigan/Manchester United 

Altre notizie