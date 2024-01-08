Sorteggio Fa Cup: Chelsea-Aston Villa e Tottenham-Manchester City
Fulham - Newcastle
Watford - Southampton
Blackburn - Wrexham
Bournemouth - Swansea
West Bromwich Albion - Brentford/Wolvethampton
West Ham/Bristol City - Nottingham Forest/Blackpool
Leicester - Hull City/Birmingham
Sheffield Wednesday - Coventry
Chelsea - Aston Villa
Ipswich - Maidstone United
Liverpool - Norwich City/Bristol Rovers
Tottenham - Manchester City
Leeds - Plymouth
Crystal Palace/Everton - Luton/Bolton
Sheffield United - Brighton
Newport County/Eastleigh - Wigan/Manchester United