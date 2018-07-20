Southampton, UFFICIALE: Boufal al Celta Vigo
#SaintsFC has reached an agreement with @RCCelta to allow Sofiane Boufal to join the Spanish club on loan. Full details: https://t.co/KmMXJvESFa— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) 20 luglio 2018
Dieci acquisti per Monchi non posson bastare. Dopo gli arrivi dei vari Coric, Marcano, Cristante, Kluivert, Mirante, Santon, Zaniolo, Pastore, Bianda e Fuzato, il direttore sportivo spagnolo della Roma sta trattando gli acquisti del portiere...