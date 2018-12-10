Insultato durante la partita contro il Chelsea, l'attaccante del City, Raheem Sterling, ha puntato l'indice contro i media.", ha scritto su Instagram. Dopo la buccia di banana lanciata in campo all'attaccante dell'Arsenal, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, da parte di un tifoso del Tottenham nell'ultimo derby del nord di Londra, un altro episodio ha come protagonista l'ex Liverpool che denuncia di essere stato insultato da alcuni tifosi del Chelsea - "E' colpa anche dei giornali che limentano l'odio per come parlano dei giovani calciatori neri". La polizia locale e lo stesso Chelsea - secondo quanto riportano i giornali britannici - stanno facendo luce sull'episodio.