Insultato durante la partita contro il Chelsea, l'attaccante del City, Raheem Sterling, ha puntato l'indice contro i media. "Sono i giornali ad alimentare il fuoco del razzismo nel calcio", ha scritto su Instagram.  Dopo la buccia di banana lanciata in campo all'attaccante dell'Arsenal, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, da parte di un tifoso del Tottenham nell'ultimo derby del nord di Londra, un altro episodio ha come protagonista l'ex Liverpool che denuncia di essere stato insultato da alcuni tifosi del Chelsea - "E' colpa anche dei giornali che limentano l'odio per come parlano dei giovani calciatori neri". La polizia locale e lo stesso Chelsea - secondo quanto riportano i giornali britannici - stanno facendo luce sull'episodio.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Good morning I just want to say , I am not normally the person to talk a lot but when I think I need my point to heard I will speak up. Regarding what was said at the Chelsea game as you can see by my reaction I just had to laugh because I don’t expect no better. For example you have two young players starting out there careers both play for the same team, both have done the right thing. Which is buy a new house for there mothers who have put in a lot of time and love into helping them get where they are, but look how the news papers get there message across for the young black player and then for the young white payer. I think this in unacceptable both innocent have not done a thing wrong but just by the way it has been worded. This young black kid is looked at in a bad light. Which helps fuel racism an aggressive behaviour, so for all the news papers that don’t understand why people are racist in this day and age all i have to say is have a second thought about fair publicity an give all players an equal chance.

