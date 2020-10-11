13
Cento vittorie al Roland Garros, venti Slam. Rafa Nadal trionfa per la tredicesima volta a Parigi (non ha mai perso una finale): lo spagnolo sconfigge il numero uno del mondo Novak Djokovic, battendolo con il punteggio di 6-0, 6-2, 7-5 in 2 ore e 41 minuti. Raggiunto a 20 Slam  Roger Federer, che deteneva da solo il primato degli Slam: i complimenti dallo svizzero sono arrivati su Instagram.