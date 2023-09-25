Tottenham, UFFICIALE: colpo Vuskovic, arriva tra due anni
Colpo in prospettiva per il Tottenham: ufficiale l'ingaggio di Luka Vuskovic dall'Hajduk Spalato, ma il difensore classe 2007 arriverà solo tra due anni (compiuti i 18 anni) con un contratto fino al 2030. Vuskovic era stato accostato anche al Milan.
We are delighted to announce that we have reached agreement for Luka Vuskovic to join the Club in 2025 from Hajduk Split— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) September 25, 2023
