Tottenham, UFFICIALE: dal Benfica arriva Gedson Fernandes
2Via vai al Tottenham. In attesa di capire quale sarà il futuro del danese Chrstian Eriksen richiesto dall'Inter, il club inglese allenato da José Mourinho ha annunciato l'ingaggio di un altro centrocampista. Il portoghese Gedson Fernandes (classe 1999) arriva dal Benfica in prestito per 18 mesi con diritto di riscatto. Ecco le sue prime parole da calciatore del Tottenham: "Per me è un grande sogno arrivare in questo grande club".
“It’s one big dream to come to this big Club.”— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 15, 2020
Gedson Fernandes on what it means to join Spurs.
#BemVindoGedson #COYS pic.twitter.com/8UExvKMBkn
menomale che valeva 65 milioni,,,
2