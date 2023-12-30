Tottenham, UFFICIALE: Lloris a Los Angeles
Commenta per primoIl club statunitense del Los Angeles FC ha ingaggiato il 37enne portiere francese Hugo Lloris, che arriva a titolo definitivo dal Tottenham e ha firmato un contratto fino a dicembre 2024 con opzione per il 2025 e il 2026.
Hugo Lloris Is Black & Gold.— LAFC (@LAFC) December 30, 2023
#LAFC signs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris on a permanent transfer from @SpursOfficial to a guaranteed contract through 2024 with options for 2025 and 2026.
