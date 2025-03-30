Calciomercato.com

    • Getty Images
    Trabzonsport-Inter, Youth League: formazioni, dove vederla in tv e streaming

    Trabzonsport-Inter, Youth League: formazioni, dove vederla in tv e streaming

    Non ci sono solo le semifinali di Coppa Italia e i quarti di finale di Champions League per l'Inter che mercoledì 2 aprile avrà la prima squadra impegnata contro il Milan nel derby di coppa, ma che martedì 1 aprile avrà l'Inter Primavera impegnata nei quarti di finale della Uefa Youth League contro l'Under 19 del Trabzonspor, squadra che ha eliminato sia la Juventus che l'Atalanta nei due turni precedenti. Si giocherà a partire dalle 17 allo Şenol Güneş Spor Kompleksi di Trabzon e sarà una gara ad eliminazione diretta. In caso di parità al 90esimo ci saranno direttamente i calci di rigore. La vincente affronterà la vincente di Salisburgo-Olympiacos nella prima semifinale delle final 4 del torneo.

    YOUTH LEAGUE, TRABZONSPOR-INTER: CANALE TV E DIRETTA STREAMING
    • Partita: Trabzonspor Under 19 - Inter Primavera
    • Data: martedì 1 aprile 2025
    • Orario: 17.00
    • Canale TV: - 
    • Streaming: Uefa Tv, Inter.it

    PROBABILI FORMAZIONI TRABZONSPOR-INTER DI YOUTH LEAGUE

    TRABZONSPOR U19 (4-2-3-1): Yildirim; Yilmaz, Ozturk, Ince, Tibukoglu; Erdogan, Malkocoglu; Turan, Duymaz, Bayram; Cakiroglu. All. Gaydarov

    INTER PRIMAVERA (4-3-3): Zamarian; Della Mora, Re Cecconi, Alexiou, Cocchi; Venturini, Zanchetta, Topalovic; De Pieri, Spinacce, Mosconi. All. Zanchetta


    DOVE VEDERE TRABZONSPOR-INTER DI YOUTH LEAGUE IN TV -La trasmissione in diretta televisiva del match di Youth League Trabzonspor Under 19-Inter Primavera non è prevista per questo turno.

    TRABZONSPOR U19-INTER PRIMAVERA IN DIRETTA STREAMING - La gara di Youth League fra Trabzonspor U19 e Inter Primavera sarà visibile in diretta streaming su pc, laptop e smartphone attraverso 2 diverse opzioni. UEFA.tv e Inter.it offriranno la gara gratis attraverso sito e app.

    Altre Notizie