Tragedia Hertha Berlino, morto a 43 anni il presidente Bernstein
Queste le parole dell'Hertha Berlino, club della capitale tedesca, che ha appena perso il proprio presidente per ragioni ancora non comunicate all'età di 43 anni. Kay Bernstein era stato eletto presidente del club nel giugno del 2022, con il 55% dei voti. Prima ancora, era stato capo ultrà dei tifosi dell'Hertha e anche fondatore del gruppo "Harlekins Berlin 98".
Hertha BSC trauert um Kay Bernstein. Am heutigen Dienstag hat Hertha BSC die furchtbare Nachricht erhalten, dass Präsident Kay Bernstein im Alter von 43 Jahren unerwartet verstorben ist. Der gesamte Verein, seine Gremien und Mitarbeitenden sind fassungslos und zutiefst bestürzt. pic.twitter.com/XAAnniUEEn— Hertha BSC (@HerthaBSC) January 16, 2024