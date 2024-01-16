Calciomercato.com

Tragedia Hertha Berlino, morto a 43 anni il presidente Bernstein

Tragedia Hertha Berlino, morto a 43 anni il presidente Bernstein

  • Redazione CM
"L'Hertha Berlino piange la perdita di Kay Bernstein. Oggi, martedì, l'Hertha Berlino ha ricevuto la terribile notizia che il presidente Kay Bernstein è morto inaspettatamente all'età di 43 anni. L’intero club, i suoi comitati e i suoi dipendenti sono sbalorditi e profondamente sgomenti. I pensieri vanno alla sua famiglia, ai suoi amici e ai suoi compagni in questo momento difficile. Chiediamo che venga rispettata la privacy della famiglia a seguito di questo terribile evento".

Queste le parole dell'Hertha Berlino, club della capitale tedesca, che ha appena perso il proprio presidente per ragioni ancora non comunicate all'età di 43 anni. Kay Bernstein era stato eletto presidente del club nel giugno del 2022, con il 55% dei voti. Prima ancora, era stato capo ultrà dei tifosi dell'Hertha e anche fondatore del gruppo "Harlekins Berlin 98".
 

Altre notizie