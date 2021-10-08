5
Ci sono Gianluigi Donnarumma e Samir Handanovic tra i dieci finalisti del Trofeo Yashin, il Pallone d'Oro dei portieri: France Football svela la lista dei 10 finalisti, nella quale non ci sono Alisson del Liverpool e Ter Stegen del Barcellona.

LA LISTA

Thibaut Courtois (BEL/Real Madrid)
Gianluigi Donnarumma (ITA/Milan, PSG)
Ederson (BRA/Manchester City)
Samir Handanovic (SLN/Inter)
Emiliano Martinez (ARG/Aston Villa)
Edouard Mendy (SEN/Chelsea)
Keylor Navas (CRI/PSG)
Manuel Neuer (GER/Bayern Monaco)
Jan Oblak (SLN/Atletico Madrid)
Kasper Schmeichel (DAN/Leicester)
 
 