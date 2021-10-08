Trofeo Yashin: Donnarumma e Handanovic candidati al Pallone d'Oro dei portieri
5Ci sono Gianluigi Donnarumma e Samir Handanovic tra i dieci finalisti del Trofeo Yashin, il Pallone d'Oro dei portieri: France Football svela la lista dei 10 finalisti, nella quale non ci sono Alisson del Liverpool e Ter Stegen del Barcellona.
LA LISTA
Thibaut Courtois (BEL/Real Madrid)
Gianluigi Donnarumma (ITA/Milan, PSG)
Ederson (BRA/Manchester City)
Samir Handanovic (SLN/Inter)
Emiliano Martinez (ARG/Aston Villa)
Edouard Mendy (SEN/Chelsea)
Keylor Navas (CRI/PSG)
Manuel Neuer (GER/Bayern Monaco)
Jan Oblak (SLN/Atletico Madrid)
Kasper Schmeichel (DAN/Leicester)
Check out the 10 nominees for the 2021 Yachine Trophy! #tropheeyachine #ballondor pic.twitter.com/SNE4rmQN5t— France Football (@francefootball) October 8, 2021
In effetti lo sguard laser è un'abilità che non tutti i portieri hanno. E la fortuna di fare papere, ma non subire goal anche.
5