Udinese-Genoa 2-2: il tabellino
Commenta per primoUdinese-Genoa 2-2 (primo tempo 1-0)
Marcatori: 44’ p.t. Fofana (U), 28’ s.t. Lasagna (U), 36’ s.t. Pandev (G), 45+7’ s.t. Pinamonti rig. (G)
Assist: 44’ p.t. De Paul (U), 28’ s.t. Fofana (U)
Udinese (3-5-2): Musso; Ekong, Nuytinck, Samir; Stryger Larsen (13’ s.t. Ter Avest), De Paul, Jajalo, Fofana (38’ s.t. Walace), Sema (23’ s.t. Zeegelaar); Lasagna (37’ s.t. Teodorczyk), Nestorovski (13’ s.t. Okaka). All. Gotti.
Genoa (3-5-2): Perin; Goldaniga, Romero (1’ s.t. Soumaoro), Masiello; Biraschi, Lerager, Behrami (1’ s.t. Pinamonti), Sturaro, Cassata (38’ s.t. Destro); Falque (14’ s.t. Pandev), Sanabria (32’ s.t. Favilli). All. Nicola.
Arbitro: Orsato di Schio
Ammoniti: 10’ p.t. Sema (U), 25’ p.t. Stryger (U), 42’ p.t. Goldaniga (G), 18’ s.t. Sturaro (G), 37’ s.t. Fofana (U)
Commenta per primo