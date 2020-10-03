2
Udinese-Roma 0-1 (primo tempo 0-0)
 
Marcatori: 11’ s.t. Pedro
 
Udinese (3-5-2): Musso; Becao (41’ s.t. Coulibaly), De Maio, Samir; Ter Avest (17’ s.t. Molina), De Paul, Arslan (17’ s.t. Forestieri), Pereyra (41’ s.t. Nestorovski), Ouwejan; Okaka, Lasagna. All. Gotti.
 
Roma (4-2-3-1): Mirante; Mancini, Ibanez, Kumbulla; Santon, Pellegrini (38’ s.t. Cristante), Veretout, Spinazzola; Pedro (39’ s.t. Kluivert), Mkhitaryan (26’ s.t. Perez); Dzeko (45+4’ Villar). All. Fonseca.
 
Arbitro: Abisso di Palermo
 
Ammoniti: 34’ s.t. Okaka (U)
 