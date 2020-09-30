Udinese-Spezia 0-2: il tabellino
Commenta per primoUdinese-Spezia 0-2 (primo tempo 0-1)
Marcatori: 29’ p.t. Galabinov (S), 45+5’ s.t. Galabinov (S)
Assist: 29’ p.t. Gyasi (S), 45+5’ s.t. Rafael (S)
Udinese (3-5-2): Musso; Becão, De Maio, Samir (33’ s.t. Matos); Ter Avest, Coulibaly, De Paul, Palumbo (11’ s.t. Forestieri), Zeegelaar (19’ s.t. Ouwejan); Lasagna, Okaka (19’ s.t. Nestorovski). All. Gotti.
Spezia (4-3-3): Zoet (19’ s.t. Rafael); Ferrer, Terzi, Chabot, Ramos; Deiola (7’ s.t. Bartolomei), Ricci, Maggiore (22’ s.t. Pobega); Verde (22’ s.t. Farias), Galabinov, Gyasi (22’ s.t. Erlic). All. Italiano.
Arbitro: Prontera di Bologna
Ammoniti: 39’ p.t. Terzi (S), 34’ s.t. Ferrer (S), 42’ s.t. Ramos (S), 45+4’ s.t. Farias (S)
Espulsi: 21’ s.t. Terzi (S)
Commenta per primo