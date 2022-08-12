UEFA, ecco i nominati per giocatore e allenatore dell'anno: solo City, Liverpool e Real
La UEFA ha reso noti i sei candidati ai riconoscimenti di giocatore e allenatore dell'anno: ovviamente il 50% sono componenti del Real Madrid campione d'Europa: ci sono il vincitore annunciato Benzema, il portiere Courtois e l'allenatore Ancelotti. Gli altri candidati sono il centrocampista del Manchester City Kevin De Bruyne, il suo allenatore Pep Guardiola e il tecnico del Liverpool Jurgen Klopp.
