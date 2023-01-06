UFFICALE: Beckham jr. al Brentford! L'annuncio sui social
Romeo Beckham, figlio del celebre ex calciatore David, approda al Brentford in Premier League fino alla fine della stagione, con la formula del prestito dall'Inter Miami, società di cui il padre è proprietario. Beckham jr., 20 anni, si aggregherà probabilmente alla formazione riserve.
Welcome to #BrentfordB, Romeo Beckham!— Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) January 6, 2023
The 20-year-old joins on loan from Inter Miami until the end of the 2022/23 season#BrentfordFC pic.twitter.com/KPAmWsvCOk
