UFFICIALE: Crouch si ritira: 'Il calcio mi ha dato tutto, è stato un sogno'
"Ho deciso di ritirarmi dal calcio. Il nostro meraviglioso gioco mi ha dato tutto. Sono grato a tutti quelli che mi hanno aiutato ad arrivarci e rimanere così in alto per così tanto tempo. Se mi aveste detto quando avevo 17 anni che avrei giocato il Mondiale, che sarei arrivato alla finale di Champions League, vinto una FA cup e segnato oltre 100 gol in Premierl League vi avrei evitato a tutti i costi. È stato assolutamente un sogno divenuto realtà".
After a lot of deliberation this summer I have decided to retire from football !— Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) 12 luglio 2019
Our wonderful game has given me everything.
I’m so thankful to everyone who helped me get there and to help me stay there for so long. X
If you told me at 17 I’d play in World Cups , get to a champions league final , win the Fa cup and get 100 @premierleague goals I would have avoided you at all costs.— Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) 12 luglio 2019
It’s been an absolute dream come true
468 #PL apps— Premier League (@premierleague) 12 luglio 2019
108 #PL goals
58 #PL assists
7 #PL clubs
1 Robot celeb
Thank you, @petercrouch! pic.twitter.com/eccnty6Dbx
Wimbledon, Federer batte Berrettini e dice a un giornalista italiano: 'Cambia lavoro!' VIDEO
Simpatico siparietto in conferenza stampa tra Roger Federer e il giornalista italiano Ubaldo Scanagatta. Il quale, al termine dell'incontro con Berrettini a Wimbledon, si è rivolto così al tennista svizzero: "Ho scritto...