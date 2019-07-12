After a lot of deliberation this summer I have decided to retire from football !

Our wonderful game has given me everything.

I’m so thankful to everyone who helped me get there and to help me stay there for so long. X — Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) 12 luglio 2019

If you told me at 17 I’d play in World Cups , get to a champions league final , win the Fa cup and get 100 @premierleague goals I would have avoided you at all costs.

It’s been an absolute dream come true — Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) 12 luglio 2019

Dopo 467 partite giocate e oltre 106 goal in Premier League, due Mondiali giocati con l'Inghilterra ed essere diventato uno dei recordman del campionato inglese per gol segnati di testa,A 38 anni compiuti lo scorso gennaio l'attaccante della nazionale inglese ed ex fra le altre di Liverpool, Tottenham e Stoke CityPer farlo ha utilizzato due post pubblicati sul proprio account twitter in cui celebra il proprio amore per il gioco del calcio e quante emozioni il pallone gli abbia regalato."Ho deciso di ritirarmi dal calcio. Il nostro meraviglioso gioco mi ha dato tutto. Sono grato a tutti quelli che mi hanno aiutato ad arrivarci e rimanere così in alto per così tanto tempo. Se mi aveste detto quando avevo 17 anni che avrei giocato il Mondiale, che sarei arrivato alla finale di Champions League, vinto una FA cup e segnato oltre 100 gol in Premierl League vi avrei evitato a tutti i costi. È stato assolutamente un sogno divenuto realtà".