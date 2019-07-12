Dopo 467 partite giocate e oltre 106 goal in Premier League, due Mondiali giocati con l'Inghilterra ed essere diventato uno dei recordman del campionato inglese per gol segnati di testa, Peter Crouch ha deciso di dire basta. A 38 anni compiuti lo scorso gennaio l'attaccante della nazionale inglese ed ex fra le altre di Liverpool, Tottenham e Stoke City ha annunciato ufficialmente il proprio ritiro dal calcio giocato. Per farlo ha utilizzato due post pubblicati sul proprio account twitter in cui celebra il proprio amore per il gioco del calcio e quante emozioni il pallone gli abbia regalato.

"Ho deciso di ritirarmi dal calcio. Il nostro meraviglioso gioco mi ha dato tutto. Sono grato a tutti quelli che mi hanno aiutato ad arrivarci e rimanere così in alto per così tanto tempo. Se mi aveste detto quando avevo 17 anni che avrei giocato il Mondiale, che sarei arrivato alla finale di Champions League, vinto una FA cup e segnato oltre 100 gol in Premierl League vi avrei evitato a tutti i costi. È stato assolutamente un sogno divenuto realtà".

 