Scheduled maintenance for eFootball™ 2024 is now underway! The game will be available on the following dates: Mobile: 05/09/23 Console: 06/09/23 Console players can play "Trial Matches" following the update on 06/09! Full online services will resume on 07/09 pic.twitter.com/U1WmwVwaFF

Announcement for Mobile Users



Although we have previously announced that some features, such as Trial Match and Training, would be playable during the maintenance period, we would like to clarify that all features will not be available until the end of the maintenance.