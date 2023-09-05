Commenta per primo
Il calcio virtuale è pronto a ripartire. EA Sports FC 24, primo capitolo in solitaria di Electronic Arts dopo la rottura con la FIFA, sarà lanciato il prossimo 29 settembre, mentre Konami precederà i rivali americani. E' arrivato il momento di eFootball, la piattaforma è entrata in una lunga fase di manutenzione per passare a eFootball 2024 e le date d'uscita sono fissate, scaglionate in base alle piattaforme: il 5 settembre (oggi) tocca al mobile, mentre il 6 settembre è il giorno X per console e PC. Tuttavia, la piena funzionalità del gioco sarà disponibile il 7 settembre.
 
 