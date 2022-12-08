Van Gaal: 'Io il peggiore per Di Maria? Allo United c'era anche Depay e ora ci baciamo'. E Memphis se la ride
GRASSE RISATE - Non solo Van Gaal, perché accanto a lui alla risposta del ct anche Memphis Depay non ha resistito: mani sul volto, negato il 'flirt' con van Gaal e una fragorosa risata per confermare il grande momento di serenità della nazionale Oranje.
Van Gaal: "Di Maria calling me the worst manager he has ever had? He's one of the few players with this opinion. I'm really sorry about this and I find it sad he said this. Memphis had to deal with it too at Manchester, and now we kiss each other on the mouth." pic.twitter.com/tZo9mmsQiy— (@TheEuropeanLad) December 8, 2022