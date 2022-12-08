1
Momenti di ilarità nella conferenza stampa dell'Olanda alla vigilia della sfida con l'Argentina, valida per i quarti di finale dei Mondiali in Qatar. Di fronte ci sarà Angel Di Maria e il ct Louis van Gaal ha risposto a una domanda sul burrascoso rapporto col Fideo, che lo ha definito il peggior allenatore avuto in carriera dopo l'esperienza al Manchester United: "Dice che sono il peggior allenatore che ha avuto? E' uno dei pochi giocatori a pensarla così. Mi dispiace molto e trovo triste che l'abbia detto. Anche Memphis (Depay è al suo fianco in conferenza, ndr) ha dovuto fare i conti con questo a Manchester, e ora ci baciamo sulla bocca", ha risposto ridendo.

GRASSE RISATE - Non solo Van Gaal, perché accanto a lui alla risposta del ct anche Memphis Depay non ha resistito: mani sul volto, negato il 'flirt' con van Gaal e una fragorosa risata per confermare il grande momento di serenità della nazionale Oranje.
 
 