Verona-Juventus 0-3: il tabellino
Marcatori: 28' p.t. Vlahovic, 39' p.t. Savona, 8' s.t. Vlahovic
VERONA (4-2-3-1): Montipò; Tchatchoua, Coppola, Dawidowicz, Magnani (dal 11' s.t. Frese); Belahyane, Duda (dal 40 's.t. Silva); Livramento (dal 11' s.t. Alidou), Suslov, Lazovic (dal 19' s.t. Harroui); Mosquera (dal 11' s.t. Tengstedt). All. Zanetti.
JUVENTUS (4-2-3-1): Di Gregorio; Savona (dal 32' s.t. Kalulu), Bremer, Gatti (Dal 40' s.t. Danilo), Cabal (dal 32' s.t. Rouhi); Locatelli, Fagioli; Cambiaso (dal 40' s.t. Anghele), Yildiz, Mbangula (dal 23' s.t. Luiz); Vlahovic. All. Thiago Motta.
Arbitro: Antonio Giua
Ammoniti: 7 s.t. Tchatchoua, 10' s.t. Duda