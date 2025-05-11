Getty Images
Verona-Lecce 1-1: il tabellino
Marcatori: 23' p.t. Krstovic, 41' p.t. Coppola
VERONA (3-4-1-2): Montipò; Ghilardi, Coppola, Valentini (dal 36' s.t. Dniuliuc); Tchatchoua, Duda, Niasse (dal 28' s.t. Bernede), Frese; Suslov (dal 1' s.t. Serdar); Tengstedt (dal 17' s.t. Mosquera), Sarr (dal 28' s.t. Livramento). All. Zanetti
LECCE (4-2-3-1): Falcone; Guilbert (dal 1's.t. Veiga), Baschirotto, Gaspar, Gallo; Coulibaly, Pierret (dal 21' s.t. Berisha); N’Dri (dal 10 s.t. Banda), Helgason, Morente (dal 10' s.t. Pierotti); Krstovic. All. Giampaolo
Arbitro: Maresca
Ammoniti: 15' p.t. Suslov, 31' p.t. Duda, 28' s.t. Niasse 46' s.t. Tchatchua