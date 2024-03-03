Verona-Sassuolo 1-0: il tabellino
Marcatori: 34' s.t. Swiderski
VERONA (4-2-3-1): Montipò; Tchatchoua (dal 45' s.t. Magnani), Dawidowicz, Coppola, Cabal; Duda, Serdar; Noslin (dal 15' s.t. Mitrovic), Suslov (dal 45' s.t. Vinagre), Lazovic (dal 22' s.t. Bonazzoli); Henry 8dal 21' s.t. Swiderski).
SASSUOLO (4-2-3-1): Consigli; Pedersen, Erlic, Ferrari, Doig; Boloca (dal 23' s.t. Racic), Matheus Henrique; Berardi (dal 15' s.t. Castillejo), Thorstvedt (dal 38' s.t. Volpato), Laurienté; Pinamonti (dal 38' s.t. Mulattieri).
Arbitro: Maresca
Ammoniti: 2' s.t. Henrique, 6' s.t. Dawidowicz, 27' s.t. Castillejo, 36' s.t. Cabal, 37' s.t. Serdar.