Youth League, Plzen-Roma 2-4 LIVE
GRUPPO E
Ajax-Bayern Monaco
Benfica-AEK Atene
Classifica: Ajax 11, Bayern Monaco 8, Benfica 8, AEK Atene 0
GRUPPO F
Shakhtar Donetsk-Lione 1-1
59' Kashchuk (S), 94' aut. Rudavskyi (L)
Manchester City-Hoffenheim
Classifica: Hoffenheim 11, Lione 11, Manchester City 4, Shakhtar Donetsk 3
GRUPPO G
Viktoria Plzen-Roma 2-4 LIVE
30' aut. Mika (R), 34' Kratky rig. (V), 40' Mika (V), 42' aut. Gabriel (R), 49' e 92' Riccardi (R)
Real Madrid-CSKA Mosca
Classifica: Real Madrid 15, Roma 6, Viktoria Plzen 5, CSKA Mosca 2
GRUPPO H
Valencia-Manchester United 1-2 LIVE
13' Perez (V), 37' Burkart (M), 42' Barlow (M)
Young Boys-Juventus
Classifica: Manchester United 13, Juventus 10, Young Boys 4, Valencia 1