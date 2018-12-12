Dopo le eliminazioni di Napoli e Inter, prosegue nel pomeriggio di oggi l'ultima giornata della fase a gironi della Youth League. Sedici le squadre coinvolte nelle gare di questo mercoledì. Nel gruppo G la Roma affronta il Viktoria Plzen in quello che è a tutti gli effetti uno spareggio qualificazione: ai giallorossi basta un pareggio per passare. Nel gruppo H la Juventus, già qualificata, vola a Berna per affrontare lo Young Boys.



GRUPPO E

Ajax-Bayern Monaco

Benfica-AEK Atene

Classifica: Ajax 11, Bayern Monaco 8, Benfica 8, AEK Atene 0

GRUPPO F

Shakhtar Donetsk-Lione 1-1
59' Kashchuk (S), 94' aut. Rudavskyi (L)

Manchester City-Hoffenheim

Classifica: Hoffenheim 11, Lione 11, Manchester City 4, Shakhtar Donetsk 3

GRUPPO G

Viktoria Plzen-Roma 2-4 LIVE
30' aut. Mika (R), 34' Kratky rig. (V), 40' Mika (V), 42' aut. Gabriel (R), 49' e 92' Riccardi (R)

Real Madrid-CSKA Mosca

Classifica: Real Madrid 15, Roma 6, Viktoria Plzen 5, CSKA Mosca 2

GRUPPO H

Valencia-Manchester United 1-2 LIVE
13' Perez (V), 37' Burkart (M), 42' Barlow (M)

Young Boys-Juventus

Classifica: Manchester United 13, Juventus 10, Young Boys 4, Valencia 1