Dopo le eliminazioni di Napoli e Inter, prosegue nel pomeriggio di oggi l'ultima giornata della fase a gironi della Youth League. Sedici le squadre coinvolte nelle gare di questo mercoledì. Nel gruppo G la Roma affronta il Viktoria Plzen in quello che è a tutti gli effetti uno spareggio qualificazione: ai giallorossi basta un pareggio per passare. Nel gruppo H la Juventus, già qualificata, vola a Berna per affrontare lo Young Boys.







GRUPPO E



Ajax-Bayern Monaco



Benfica-AEK Atene



Classifica: Ajax 11, Bayern Monaco 8, Benfica 8, AEK Atene 0



GRUPPO F



Shakhtar Donetsk-Lione 1-1

59' Kashchuk (S), 94' aut. Rudavskyi (L)



Manchester City-Hoffenheim



Classifica: Hoffenheim 11, Lione 11, Manchester City 4, Shakhtar Donetsk 3



GRUPPO G



Viktoria Plzen-Roma 2-4 LIVE

30' aut. Mika (R), 34' Kratky rig. (V), 40' Mika (V), 42' aut. Gabriel (R), 49' e 92' Riccardi (R)



Real Madrid-CSKA Mosca



Classifica: Real Madrid 15, Roma 6, Viktoria Plzen 5, CSKA Mosca 2



GRUPPO H



Valencia-Manchester United 1-2 LIVE

13' Perez (V), 37' Burkart (M), 42' Barlow (M)



Young Boys-Juventus



Classifica: Manchester United 13, Juventus 10, Young Boys 4, Valencia 1