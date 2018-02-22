AC Milan and Inter to go head to head for Ajax starlet: Spurs on red alert
17 April at 13:20Serie A rivals Inter and AC Milan are set to go head to head in the bid to sign Ajax star David Neres, with Tottenham on red alert, CalcioMercato understand.
The 21-year-old Neres is a Brazilian by nationality and joined the Dutch side in the summer of 2017 and has impressed since having joined. Having appeared 29 times in the Eredivisie, Neres has scored 11 times and has assisted ten times, emerging as one of the club's most impressive performers this season.
CalcioMercato can reveal that Inter Milan are eyeing Neres as a replacement for Ivan Perisic or Antonio Candreva, who aren't sure of staying at the club next season. Milan have already scouted the youngster and are interested in him too.
Inter will have to evaluate the exits and whether they can qualify for the Champions League or not for next season before making a move for the youngster. Along with Milan, the nerazzurri too are set to know their fate about Financial Fair Play rulings and that too will have an affect on their move for Neres.
Milan and Rino Gattuso feel that Neres is perfect for them tactically, but Ajax will not lower their asking price to below 30 million euros.
Here's a gallery of possible AC Milan targets for the summer transfer window:
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments