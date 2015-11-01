AC Milan and Juve on red alert as Napoli indentify Serie A star to replace Man Utd target Mertens
30 March at 16:55AC Milan, Inter, Juventus and Napoli are all said to be interested in signing Lazio star Keita Balde whose contract expires in 2018. The Senegal star does not want to sign a contract extension with the biancocelesti and is set to leave his club at the end of the season.
The best Serie A clubs are being linked with a summer move for the product of Barcelona academy who is being scouted every week-end by Italian and International clubs, so much so Manchester United were also said to be interested in signing the player this past January.
Juventus and AC Milan, however, were thought to be the most interested clubs in signing the 22-year-old in the summer but Repubblica (via ilbianconero) Napoli are now rumoured to be leading the race to sign Keita who is the partenopei number one replacement for Manchester United target Dries Mertens.
The Belgian star has put Napoli contract talks on hold amid interest of Manchester United. José Mourinho is rumoured to have offered the former PSV ace almost € 5 million-a-year to join the Old Trafford hierarchy at the end of the season and in case Mertens leaves the San Paolo at the end of the season, Napoli have already found the right replacement.
