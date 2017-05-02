AC Milan: Aubameyang blow, defender deal done, negotiations with Real Madrid star ongoing
03 May at 15:20AC Milan’s new DS Massimiliano Mirabelli is already working hard to strengthen the rossoneri squad for next season. Calciomercato.com exclusively reported earlier last week that Mirabelli went to Madrid to watch the Champions League semi-finals between Real and Atletico.
Mirabelli used his trip to Madrid to continue transfer negotiations with Real Madrid unhappy striker Alvaro Morata who, according to a report of Sky Sport has demanded a salary in the region of € 6 million-a-year. AC Milan will have to work hard to persuade Morata to move to the San Siro as Chelsea have also emerged as serious contenders for the Spaniard.
Meantime, Borussia Dortmund star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is not likely to move to the San Siro as the striker has reportedly requested € 12 million-a-year to join AC Milan, whilst Borussia Dortmund will demand at least € 70 million, which is almost half of AC Milan’s transfer kitty for next season.
The rossoneri, however, have almost registered their first summer signing with Mateo Musacchio who is closer and closer to joining the Serie A giants after that both the player and the club have reached an agreement with AC Milan. Representatives of the rossoneri will also meet Atalanta over Franck Kessié today with an agreement between the player and the club that has already been reached, sources have told calciomercato.com.
