AC Milan: Conti reveals recovery time after knee injury
05 April at 13:30AC Milan star defender Conti will have to undergo a second knee surgery after suffering a relapse earlier this week.
Conti is set to undergo a surgery in the coming hours. The operation will be carried out by Doctor Mariani at Rome’s Villa Stuart.
Talking to media before entering the private clinic, Conti talked to media: “I am pretty much relaxed, despite everything. Unfortunately these things happen and it’s useless to be sad. Now I am only focused on the operation and on getting back to training as soon as possible.”
“I want to return to action immediately. I want to be back in September to do what I couldn’t do this season. There will be time for the national team but of course that’s one of my targets.”
Conti has yet to make his first Serie A appearance with AC Milan this season after joining the rossoneri on a € 20 million deal last summer.
