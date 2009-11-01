AC Milan: Cutrone could get two-match ban for controversial handball
29 January at 13:05AC Milan young striker Patrick Cutrone is now under the scanner for his handball goal against Lazio yesterday and could be suspended for two games, report Corriere dello Sport.
Rino Gattuso's AC Milan picked up a compact 2-1 win Simone Inzaghi's Lazio yesterday at the San Siro as goals from Patrick Cutrone and Giacomo Bonaventura helped the rossoneri pick up deserved three points. It was Cutrone's goal that caught the eyes of many, apart from VAR. He appeared to have used his hand to score after meeting Bonaventura's cross in the 15th minute of the game.
Corriere dello Sport suggest that the young Italian is now under the scanner for the manner in which he scored and if found guilty, he can be banned for two games.
The act is being labelled unsportsmanlike by the newspaper and Lazio boss Inzaghi too has been open about criticizing the improper usage of VAR. The authorities are likely to look into the incident soon enough to decide as to whether the attempt to use the hand was a deliberate one or not.
Kaustubh Pandey
