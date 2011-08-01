Exclusive reports from CalcioMercato suggest that Serie A giants AC Milan are willing to sign Mousa Dembele and Jakub Jankto, with a move for the former more likely.

It is said that Milan want to sign more players in January, despite having signed a whole host of players this past summer. The failures of the likes of Lucas Biglia, Hakan Calhanoglu, Nikola Kalinic and Andre Silva in settling into the club has convinced the club into doing smarter business in January.

Tottenham midfielder Mousa Dembele is one player that Milan are after, with his current deal at the Premier League set to expire in the summer of 2019. Sky Sports in England have previously reported that Spurs will not be intent on handing Dembele a contract extension, as they will look to pursue the signature of Geoffrey Kondogbia next summer.

Milan are aware of the Belgian’s situation and could look to make a loan move this month and can make the move permanent next summer.

Another target is Udinese midfielder Jakub Jankto. And while the Czech Republic man is a Milan target, he prefers a move to the Premier League.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)