AC Milan eye Spurs target as alternative to Wilshere
06 April at 10:15AC Milan will try to add more quality to their midfield in the summer and reports in Italy claim Massimiliano Mirabelli has already begun to work for the next campaign. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, AC Milan are closing in on the signing of Swansea midfielder Ki who will join the rossoneri as a free agent at the end of the season.
Ki, however, is not going to be the only midfielder that will join AC Milan in the summer. The Serie A giants have also set their sights on Arsenal ace Jack Wilshere who is also out of his contract in the summer.
The Englishman, however, has demanded a € 4 million-year salary and his agents want very high commissions (around € 10 million). That’s why AC Milan are likely to drop the interest in the Gunner and pounce on Milan Baldej who is also being monitored by Tottenham.
Baldej’s Fiorentina contract expires at the end of the season. The player has always wanted to leave the club at the end of his contract but after the death of his team-mate Davide Astori he is also considering extending his stay at the club. AC Milan are monitoring the situation and are ready to table their offer.
