AC Milan fans tell Donnarumma to leave
13 December at 21:10AC Milan are playing Verona in the last 16 stage of the Coppa Italia (LIVE UPDATES) and the rossoneri fans have not given Gigio Donnarumma a warm welcome.
Il Corriere della Sera reported yesterday that the Italian goalkeeper and his agent Mino Raiola want to sue the club because, they claim, the player had been forced to sign a contract extension with the club in the summer.
AC Milan fans have not taken Donnarumma’s decision very well and have exposed a banner during the game asking Donnarumma to leave the club (watch belowe).
Here’s the translation of the banner: “Moral violence: € 6 million a year and the hiring of your parasitic brother. Enough is enough, go away”
