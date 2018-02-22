AC Milan: Gattuso set to be offered contract extension
17 March at 09:35AC Milan are set to renew the contract of current manager Gennaro Gattuso, report CalcioMercato and Gazzetta dello Sport.
The rossoneri are currently sixth in the Serie A and have recovered very well under Gattuso ever since Vincenzo Montella was sacked as the boss back in November. And despite the recent exit from the UEFA Europa League at the hands of Arsenal in the Round of 16, Milan are convinced of Gattuso's abilities as the club boss.
Gazzetta dello Sport write today, confirming what CalcioMercato reported earlier, that Milan indeed are offering a contract extension to Gattuso and are impressed by how the former midfielder has led the team since taking over.
It is believed that the new contract will be offered during the upcoming international break at the end of March and it will look to tie him down till the summer of 2020.
The club has been left impressed by how Milan are now back in the race for the top four under Gattuso and how the Italian has successfully recovered the forms of many players, restoring passion into the players and into the fans.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
