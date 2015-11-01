AC Milan join Borussia Dortmund in race to sign Croatia star striker
31 March at 10:30AC Milan will be looking to strengthen their squad in the summer with Chinese businessman Yonghong Li who is expected to complete the club’s takeover by the 14th of April with the help of America firm Elliot Management.
Many big names are then being linked with a summer move to AC Milan with the rossoneri who are said to have put Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on top of their summer shopping list. A return to the San Siro of the Gabon captain, however, would cost AC Milan somewhere in the region of € 80 million and the rossoneri are also looking at alternative solutions to strengthen their attack.
Many transfer speculations will surround Carlos Bacca next summer as the Colombia striker is rumoured to be leaving the San Siro in the summer although Elliot would prefer the club not to sell the jewels of its crown not to mention that the player is not willing, at least for the moment, to join any Chinese club as new European suitors for the former Sevilla striker have not emerged yet.
Fiorentina star Nikola Kalinic is being linked with a summer move to AC Milan. The Croatian star striker has a € 50 million release clause included in his contract but having rejected the chance to move to China this past January Fiorentina could give him green light to leave Tuscany for ‘just’ € 30 million.
Borussia Dortmund are also rumoured to be considering a summer bid for Kalinic as the Bundesliga giants are preparing for life after Pierre Emerick Aubameyang and Thomas Tuchel and would sign both Paulo Sousa and Kalinic in the summer to replace their manager as well as their frontman.
