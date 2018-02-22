AC Milan: Kalinić must accept the end is nigh amid Schalke links
06 May at 11:20On paper, Nikola Kalinić should have been a fantastic signing for AC Milan. His style of play aligns perfectly with what Vincenzo Montella demands of his attackers and his arrival last summer looked like being a marriage made in heaven.
However, in reality, the 30-year-old Croatian has been a mere shadow of the player he was during his time at Fiorentina where he worked under the tutelage of Paulo Sousa, who is now in charge of Chinese Super League side Tianjin Quanjian.
Indeed, Kalinić’s relationship with the Rossoneri fans continues to worsen with each and every sub-standard performance he puts in. It is, in many ways, a surprise that Gennaro Gattuso has been so patient with him despite the many apparent flaws to his game.
That said, Gattuso and his superiors have talked openly about the fact that they will look to sign a new striker during this summer’s transfer window – one who can guarantee them at least 20 goals per season.
For that to happen, given their current financial issues, they must first find a buyer for Kalinić amid rumours that Bundesliga giants Schalke 04 are interested in securing his services.
The Gelsenkirchen side have already qualified for the group stage of next season’s UEFA Champions League, so they do have money to spend. Whether they are willing to meet Il Diavolo’s €20 million asking price is an entirely different matter, considering he has only scored five goals throughout the current campaign.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
Go to comments