AC Milan, Kessié: ‘Gattuso can become a great coach’
29 March at 17:00During an interview with Sky Sport, AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessié was full of praise for coach Gennaro Gattuso and had some kind words for several of his teammates, including the likes of Lucas Biglia, Patrick Cutrone and André Silva. Here is what the 21-year-old Ivorian had to say:
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE – “There are still 10-11 matches to play. I think we can get to the Champions League. I do not know what the others will do, but we work very hard to reach our targets.”
GATTUSO – “Gattuso is a good coach. He always wants to do everything and he hopes to become a great coach, just as he was a great player. He can. He has the grit and determination to do so, and he is very focused on his work.”
BIGLIA, ÇALHA AND SUSO – “Biglia is a great player and a great man on an off the pitch. He gives me rhythm, he motivates me. For us, he is fundamental, like Çalhanoğlu. Suso is important too. He scores goals, provides assists and unlocks games. He offers a lot of quality with the ball at his feet.”
CUTRONE – “Patrick is incredible. At 20 years old he already has 16 goals this season. I hope he can become a great striker.
SILVA – “For him it was not easy and I was sorry to see him struggle at the start. He came from abroad and at first it was really difficult for him, but now he will prove his worth.”
DONNARUMMA – “What would I say to convince him to stay? I would say that the fans here are fantastic and that he should stay in a young team with a great history behind us, which can help us grow together.”
COPPA ITALIA – “If we win, I will walk from the centre of Milan to Milanello.”
(Sky Sport)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
