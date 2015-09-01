AC Milan looks to Germany for summer attacking support
06 February at 12:40As transfer fees for players seem to increase each window, the value of players on free-transfer will also continue to rise.
One team that is keen to exploit the more modest cost of free transfer is AC Milan. After a summer transfer spending spree and massive financial issues that continue to plague the club, CEO Marco Fassone will be reluctant to allow sporting director Massimo Mirabelli to spend freely like in the summer of 2017.
Earlier today we reported that the Rossoneri are negotiating with Sampdoria’s Ivan Strinic, whose contract expires this summer. Another player on an expiring contract they’re looking at is Schalke’s Max Meyer.
The 22-year-old is entering the apex of his career and is already a hot target as the German club has been unable to extend his contract. AC Milan view the opportunity to acquire the attacking midfielder on a free transfer as a coup.
During their spending spree last summer, Meyer was offered to the Rossoneri. However, Mirabelli signed Hakan Calhanoglu instead. Now, come the summer, he’ll have the opportunity to pair the two at the San Siro.
