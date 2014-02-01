AC Milan looking to secure extra finance from Merrill Lynch
15 February at 14:30Gennaro Gattuso’s AC Milan squad is in Bulgaria, looking to take care of business against Ludogorets and secure an easy passage into the next round of the UEFA Europa League. Indeed, their performance tonight will tell us a lot about their hopes of reaching the latter stages of the competition. The coach is likely to gamble with many of his starters, despite the fact they have an important match against Sampdoria to prepare for on Sunday.
Meanwhile, things are continuing to heat up off the pitch too, with talks ongoing between the Rossoneri and Elliot over the refinancing of the club’s debt. They are working with Merrill Lynch over a €250 million package to help settle their debt with the American hedge fund (double the current €123 million, as Tuttosport point out).
Merrill Lynch are also looking to find more investors in order to cover the debt in full. CEO Marco Fassone wants the debt paid back to Elliot six months in advance of the October deadline. Ideally, he would like everything to be concluded in April.
