AC Milan: Mirabelli dismisses Andre Silva exit talks amid Arsenal and Everton links
09 January at 10:20AC Milan fans are still waiting for Andre Silva’s first Serie A goal. The Portugal International had a cracking start to the season in Europa League but has yet to score his first league goal so far this season.
The Portugal International joined the San Siro hierarchy for € 30 million this past summer but is still failing to justify his price-tag.
Reports in England claim both Arsenal and Tottenham have set their sights on the talented striker but the rossoneri director of sport Massimiliano Mirabelli has strongly denied that the player will be leaving the San Siro in the January transfer window.
“I know Andre Silva is going through tough times but he is a very important player for us”, Mirabelli told O Jogo.
“There is feeling between us and he has amazing skills and qualities. He will remain with us in January and is set to stay at the club for many many years.”
