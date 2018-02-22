AC Milan: Mirabelli and Abbiati react to Arsenal Europa League draw
23 February at 14:45AC Milan director of football Massimiliano Mirabelli took to social media on Friday afternoon to share his thoughts on the Europa League draw that will see the rossoneri face Arsenal in the last-16 stage of the competition.
“We’re fascinated to face Arsenal in the last 16 stage of Europa League. We’ll be ready. We ask the San Siro crowd to provide us the support we need. We are AC Milan. With you”, Mirabelli wrote on his social media account.
AC Milan will play the first leg at home on the 8th of March. The return leg will be played at the Emirates Stadium on the 15th of the same month.
Here’s the Europa League draw in full
- Lazio vs Dynamo Kiev
- RB Leipzig vs Zenit
- Atletico Madrid vs Lokomotiv Moscow
- CSKA Moscow vs Lyon
- Marseille vs Athletic Bilbao
- Sporting vs Viktoria Plzen
- Borussia Dortmund vs Salzburg
- AC Milan vs Arsenal
AC Milan’s club manager Christian Abbiati has also commented the draw: “There were only four clubs left, we thought to be drawn with Salzburg”, Abbiati told Sky Sport.
“It’s going to be a fascinating game. The last time we faced them at the San Siro we won for 4-0 but we almost ruined everything losing 3-0 in London. AC Milan can qualify, players won’t need to be motivated. San Siro will be sold out, we can do it. It’s not the same Arsenal side that we used to know but now we have many competitions to face, it’s going to be tough for us.”
