AC Milan news: Italian winger targeted as striker set for summer exit
04 May at 16:15AC Milan are planning a huge restyling in the summer with the rossoneri who have already set sights on several possible reinforcement. The Serie A giants have jumped to front of the queue for Atalanta star Franck Kessié and have already finalize a deal to sign Villareal’s Mateo Musacchio.
Calciomercato.com has exclusively learned the rossoneri have also asked information about Villareal’s winger Nicola Sansone who is contracted with the LaLiga giants until 2021. The former Sassuolo star has netted eight goals in 41 appearances in all competitions with Villareal so far this season but the Spanish club have told AC Milan they will have to pay € 25-30 million if they want to sign the talented Italy winger.
AC Milan, however, are also considering the future of some of their players. Andrea Poli is set to leave the San Siro and Carlos Bacca may follow him out of Milan. Souces have told calciomercato.com that Gianluca Lapadula could also leave the rossoneri after his first year at the club.
The former Pescara star has scored six goals in 25 appearances so far this season and both Genoa and Sampdoria are interested in signing him. AC Milan have told Genoa that they are open to sell Lapadula in esxchange for Giovanni Simeone, whilst Sampdoria could sign Lapadula on a permanent deal if Muriel or Schick leave Marassi in the summer.
