AC Milan plan €160m summer transfer spree and want legend to return to the club
13 May at 17:41AC Milan are planning to begin a new winning course from next season with the rossoneri who will have a huge transfer kitty available to register new signings. According to today’s edition of La Repubblica, the diavoli could spend up to € 160 million and there are some very big names included in their shopping list.
The signings of Mateo Musacchio and Frank Kessié are almost done deals but they won’t be the only big names joining the San Siro in the summer.
Ricardo Rodriguez is also being chased with AC Milan that hope to complete the signing of the talented Swiss left-back for € 18 million. As for the right wing, AC Milan are believed to have made contact with Man Utd over Matteo Darmian, a former AC Milan starlet.
In midfield, Luiz Gustavo could be a possible reinforcement given that Real Madrid do not want to sell Kovacic. The same goes for AS Roma which are not willing to sell Lorenzo Pellegrini especially after that the rossoneri have stolen Kessié from under their noses.
Real Madrid star Alvaro Morata is the striker on top of AC Milan’s shopping list. The former Juve star won’t cost anything less than € 60 million and the player has requested a € 7 million-a-year deal. The player is reportedly open to move to AC Milan.
Lazio’s Keita Balde is also being monitored with a € 20 million bid that should be submitted over the next few days. AC Milan are also planning to take a legend back to the club. Franco Baresi, in fact, could make return to the San Siro to become the ‘image’ of AC Milan’s new course.
