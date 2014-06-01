AC Milan prepare swap deal to sign Serie A star duo
11 August at 16:00AC Milan could prepare a player-swap deal to sign Nikola Kalinic and Milan Badelj after the 15° of August, sources have told calciomercato.com.
No secret the Serie A giants are looking for some attacking reinforcements and the Croatian striker could be right name to strengthen the rossoneri attacking department.
Fiorentina can sell Kalinic for € 25/30 million but AC Milan are also interested in former Tottenham target Milan Baldej but his price-tag is much less than Kalinic’s given that Badelj’s contract expires in 10 months.
AC Milan could decide to add Gabriel Paletta in a potential player-plus cash swap deal. The former Italy International will also see his contract expire in 2018 but would rather prefer a move to Fiorentina than a transfer to Torino.
Paletta has already been told that he won’t be a regular starter for AC Milan next season and that he should be looking for a new club if he wants regular game time.
Luca Antonelli is also not on AC Milan’s long term plans. The Italian full-back could be one of interest of Fiorentina but his € 1.5 million-a–year wages makes him a more difficult target to sign than Paletta.
