AC Milan ready to hijack Crystal Palce bid to complete free transfer of former Juventus defender
02 February at 13:58AC Milan are interested in signing former Juventus defender Martin Caceres whose contract with the Old Lady expired at the end of the 2015/16 campaign. Quite awkwardly, Caceres has been failing to find a new club to play for since last summer and is still considering offers coming from everywhere around Europe.
West Ham are said to have retired from the race to sign the versatile defender due to the player’s excessive economic demands. Fiorentina are still interested in welcoming the services of the Uruguay International although Caceres is said to have already undergone medical with Premier League side Crystal Palace. Calciomercato.com, however, has understood that there is yet no economic agreement between the South London club and the player with AC Milan that are ready to hijack Crystal Palace’s bid to sign the 30-year-old defender.
The Serie A giants, however, want to make sure that Cacere’s physical conditions are fine before completing the free transfer of the former Barcelona defender. Will they manage to steal Caceres from under Crystal Palace’s noses?
UPDATE: CACERES WILL HAVE AC MILAN MEDICAL TOMORROW
Share on